Corpus Christi council narrowly approves beach parking permit hike from $12 to $20

The Corpus Christi City Council voted 5-4 Tuesday to raise the annual beach parking permit fee from $12 to $20, the first increase in more than two decades.

The vote came after a lengthy debate in which several council members questioned the size of the jump and its impact on low-income families who depend on the beach as affordable recreation.

The increase is part of a three-party interlocal agreement between Corpus Christi, the city of Port Aransas and Nueces County, which share maintenance responsibilities along one continuous stretch of Gulf Coast beach. All three entities must agree to the new rate, and the Texas General Land Office has final approval authority.

Jonathan Atwood, assistant director of Parks and Recreation, told council the $12 fee has not changed since 2002 and can no longer cover the cost of beach operations including maintenance, porta potty service, equipment replacement and the beach rescue division.

"The cost of inflation alone has driven the cost of services beyond what the current fee can sustain," Atwood said. "We need to increase to $20 just to continue to maintain the services that we provide on the beach."

Atwood said all revenue collected from the permits must stay dedicated to beach operations by state law. He noted other Texas coastal cities charge significantly more: Surfside charges $100 for an annual pass, South Padre Island charges $50 and Galveston charges $50.

The city currently collects about $1.5 million annually from permit sales and budgets an equal amount for beach expenditures. The hotel occupancy tax fund, which also supports beach operations, is running a projected deficit of about $400,000, according to city staff. The increase is projected to generate an additional $1.1 million in annual revenue.

Several council members pushed back on the increase.

District 3 Council Member Eric Cantu said the fee would disproportionately affect working families.

"I do know a lot of families, single mothers, that make less than $20,000 a year, and have four or five kids, and they go to the beach all the time, because it's more or less free to enjoy time with their families," Cantu said. "Imagine making $300 a week and having four kids. It's tough."

District 4 Council Member Kaylynn Paxson called the $12 to $20 jump "almost doubling" and asked whether the three partner entities could agree to a smaller increase — perhaps to $14. She also proposed a rebate system for local residents.

Assistant City Manager Michael Dice shut that idea down, citing the Texas Open Beaches Act, which prohibits fee discrimination based on residency.

At-large Council Member Carolyn Vaughn also questioned whether tourists alone could be charged, rather than residents.

"There are a lot of people for whom $20 is a lot of money," Vaughn said. "Families that take their kids; that's the only free thing they can go to, and that's a natural resource."

Atwood said the GLO requires a single flat permit fee and that separating local and visitor rates was not allowed.

District 5 Council Member Gil Hernandez said the presentation lacked the financial detail needed to justify the increase. He pointed out that beach-related expenditures funded by the state hotel occupancy tax total $6.3 million against just $4.2 million in revenue from that fund.

"If you would have explained that you're spending more than you're making, and you need to make more revenue to compensate, it would have been a lot easier to discuss," Hernandez said. "I don't want to do your job for you. You gotta make sure you tell us exactly what you need and why."

City Manager Peter Zanoni acknowledged the presentation could have been stronger, noting the item had originally passed as part of the interlocal agreement on a 7-2 vote in February. "We thought it would be an easy request based on that vote," Zanoni said.

District 1 Council Member Everett Roy suggested a two-step approach; raising the fee to $16 first, then to $20 in a later cycle. But Atwood and Zanoni said all three partner entities had already agreed on $20, and reopening negotiations could delay the increase by a full year or more.

Zanoni noted that Port Aransas had initially wanted to leave the agreement entirely to charge a higher fee on its own. "We were able to keep them in," he said. "Everybody has to be in with the GLO."

At-large Council Member Mark Scott said the fee is actually a better deal in inflation-adjusted terms than the original $10 permit set decades ago.

"Based on buying power, $20 today is a better deal than $10, 22 years ago," Scott said. "If you do the CPI, it's actually less than it was."

The proposal now goes to the GLO, which requires approximately 90 days for review including a public comment period. City staff said the GLO needs the proposal by mid-August to complete its process before January 2027 permit sales begin.

If the GLO rejects the request, the fee stays at $12 and the city would have to wait at least six months before resubmitting.

Atwood noted free parking remains available at the Windward parking lot and other locations along the seawall and county beaches. Disabled veterans with a service-related disability of 50% or greater continue to receive free permits.

The city also said it is exploring the possibility of an annual free beach day, similar to the free fishing day offered by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!