Corpus Christi city council approves rezoning for mixed-use development on Padre Island

Corpus Christi city council has unanimously approved a rezoning that clears the way for a new mixed-use project on an 81-acre tract of land on Padre Island, just south of Packery Channel, behind the homes on Leeward and Windward Drive.

Padre Island rezoning approved for new mixed-use development

The rezoning allows for both new housing and commercial space — including shops and restaurants — on the same site. It follows a 6-0 recommendation from the planning commission last month.

The plan calls for homes built at roughly 9 units per acre, with 3 points of access into the neighborhood. Developers also received a handful of exceptions to normal city rules, including skipping sidewalks inside the subdivision.

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Rusty Yarbro, a 20-year Padre Island resident who walks the stretch of beach near the site almost every day, said he is not against growth — but he does not want the island to lose what makes it unique.

"We know it's coming, but just don't overrun us, kind of keep it back a little bit, save our beach. Even driving on the beach is so unique, something we really value. I hope they continue to let us do it," Yarbro said.

"I really don't want us to be like South Padre, where it's all condos and no one can seethe water," Yarbro said.

Grex Rivera, assistant general manager at Gulf Stream Condominiums, said this part of the island has been overlooked for a long time and sees the development differently.

"The infrastructure is growing, and the economy will strengthen with this growth, and growth is inevitable. And that won't harm anybody. It would only benefit locals and, of course, tourists," Rivera said.

Yarbro said he sees the balance between residents and visitors as manageable.

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"It's still a trade-off, half locals, half tourists, and just think we have a 100-day tourist season and the rest of the year have it to ourselves. So we don't mind sharing," Yarbro said.

Developers have not announced when construction might begin.

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