Corpus Christi City Council approves raising annual beach parking permit fee for first time in over 20 years

The Corpus Christi City Council voted 5-4 Tuesday to raise annual beach parking permits from $12 to $20, marking the first fee increase in more than two decades.

Jonathan Atwood, assistant director of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation, defended the 67% increase by citing inflation and rising operational costs that have outpaced the current fee structure.

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The additional revenue is projected at $2.6 million annually and will fund essential beach services including cleaning, porta potties, and beach re-nourishment projects. Under state regulations, all permit fees are restricted to beach maintenance and access.

The proposal draws mixed reactions from beachgoers. Some visitors expressed concern about the financial impact on families, while longtime beachgoers supported the increase as reasonable for year-round access.

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The fee increase is part of an interlocal agreement between Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County that has been in place since 2002, allowing beachgoers to use one permit across all three jurisdictions.

The Texas General Land Office must review the proposal and conduct a 30-day public comment period before making the final determination. If approved by the state, the new $20 fee would take effect in January 2027.

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