Corpus Christi businesses under JFK Causeway brace for flooding as heavy rain approaches

One to 3 inches of rain is expected in Corpus Christi Monday into Tuesday, with widespread showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours possible — and for businesses under the JFK Causeway, that could mean flooded parking lots and lost revenue.

With already saturated soils, the risk for localized flooding is high.

JFK Causeway businesses brace for flooding ahead of heavy rain

At Billings Bait and Tackle, owner Gene Gianotti said most rain events are manageable — but rising water in the parking lot is a different story.

"That'll pretty much shut it down if the parking lot gets full of water because people don't want to drive in the saltwater, which I don't blame them. So yeah, that will kind of, that'll kill it," Gianotti said.

Down the road at Clem's Marina, manager Stephen Brown said he has watched this play out nearly every year during the 8 years he has worked there.

"This entire parking lot will flood. You get, uh, anywhere from 6 inches up to 2 ft at times depending on how bad it is. I think last year we had a good one. It was about 8 inches throughout the whole parking lot which shut us down effectively for about 2 days. We had boat traffic coming in but that's it," Brown said.

Brown said anglers shouldn't write off the week just yet.

"Fish don't really care when it's raining. They're always biting. So as long as you don't mind getting wet, it's perfectly fine," Brown said.

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For those who want to get ahead of the rain, the City of Corpus Christi is offering free pre-filled sandbags Saturday, June 13, at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Saratoga Boulevard from 8 a.m. to noon while supplies last. There is a limit of 8 sandbags per vehicle.

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