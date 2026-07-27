For more than 20 years, beachgoers have paid $12 for an annual beach parking permit. That could change to $20 if City Council approves an amendment to an existing agreement Tuesday.

Jonathan Atwood, assistant director of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation, says the fee has not kept up with rising costs.

Corpus Christi beach parking permit fee could increase from $12 to $20 next year

"The fee hasn't been raised in over 20 years. Just the cost of inflation alone has driven the cost of services beyond what the current fee can sustain. We need to increase to $20 just to continue to maintain the services that we provide on the beach," Atwood said.

Those services include beach cleaning, porta potties, and beach re-nourishment projects. The city projects the fee increase would generate an additional $2.6 million in revenue.

Atwood also addressed a common misconception about where that money goes.

"I think a common misconception is that we just collect a fee that we can use anywhere. And the reality of it is we have to work with the state of Texas and we're allowed through the state of Texas to charge a fee to maintain access, maintain that public access to the beach. All those dollars go right back into maintaining that public access to the beach," Atwood said.

Not everyone is on board with paying more. Jordan and Cindy, visitors from San Angelo, say the current fee already adds up.

"We only come down here once a year. And so for us to have to pay $12 and actually $24 because we had two vehicles, it's kind of outrageous already. And to think if they bumped it up to $20 that would be $40 just for two days that we're down here," Jordan and Cindy said.

But longtime beachgoer Greg sees it differently. He has been paying the $12 fee for years and says the increase will not keep him away.

"I think that any time you want to spend time at the beach or anything else, whether it's \12or12or20 doesn't make a difference. It's a yearly thing, so it's not that big a deal," Greg said.

Atwood says this is not just Corpus Christi's decision. The city works with Port Aransas and Nueces County under an interlocal agreement that has been in place since 2002.

"This is a collaboration between the city of Port Aransas and Nueces County and the city of Corpus Christi to come together to offer one permit through our interlocal agreement," Atwood said.

Even if City Council approves the amendment Tuesday, the state of Texas has the final say. The Texas General Land Office will review the proposal and hold a 30-day public comment period before making the final decision. If approved, the new $20 fee would take effect in January 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!