Corpus Christi approves new speed limits on three highways, locking in lowered Highway 361 limit

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX —



The Corpus Christi City Council gave final approval to new speed limits on three local highways on Tuesday, bringing city code in line with recommendations from the Texas Department of Transportation.

On the island, the 50 mph limit on Highway 361 from Park Road 22 to the Port Aransas city limit is now written into city code. TxDOT lowered that limit after deadly crashes there in August.

The speed limit on the New Harbor Bridge increases from 55 to 65 mph.

A short stretch of the Crosstown, from Lipan Street to I-37, also rises to 65 mph, up from 50.

The vote puts city code in line with TxDOT's recommendations.

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