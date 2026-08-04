Commodores Park on Padre Island ahead of schedule, set to open next month

Corpus Christi's Commodores Park on Padre Island is ahead of schedule and expected to open next month, according to city engineering officials.

The city's original timeline had crews finishing by Nov. 3. The project is now approximately 85% complete.

"The contractor's doing an excellent job out there. We're well ahead of schedule, and I think we're gonna be complete and opening next month." Jeff Edmonds, city engineering, said.

The push for the park started long before construction began. Padre Island resident David Eckenrode said he brought the idea to an Island Strategic Alliance Committee meeting years ago.

"I went to an ISAC committee meeting, the Island Strategic Alliance Committee, and brought it up. They had earmarked Commodore's Park, but weren't sure what they were gonna do with it," Eckenrode said.

Eckenrode said an early demonstration of demand helped move the project forward. When the city lined courts on Aquarius Street and offered free lessons, the turnout was immediate.

"When we started this whole venture several years back, we had them line the courts on Aquarius. And I put a deal out there we're gonna give free lessons. Well, we didn't know who was gonna come... that day we had over 40 people on one court," Eckenrode said.

Eckenrode said the island has lacked organized recreational facilities.

"There's not anything on the island like this. The closest thing that we've got are just pads that are down for playing basketball. There's probably 6 or 8 major parks on the islands and there's just nothing organized," Eckenrode said.

Once Commodores Park opens, visitors will have access to four pickleball courts, two tennis courts, a covered basketball court, a jogging trail, and parking. A rec center and pool are planned for future phases.

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For Eckenrode, pickleball has been more than a sport — it has been a way to connect with the community.

"When we first moved here 12 years ago, and I was playing pickleball, I think everybody that we met knew on the island were through pickleball, and the friendships have grown from there," Eckenrode said.

The city says Parks and Recreation will maintain the space as the first phase nears completion.

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