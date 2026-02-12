Commodore Park on Padre Island gets $3.4 million upgrade with pickleball courts and bird watching

PADRE ISLAND, TX — A swing set, a basketball court and one lonely bench — that's about all you'll find at Commodore Park right now. But that's about to change.

City leaders held a groundbreaking Thursday for an improvement project at the park that will add more amenities to the 12-acre lot on Padre Island.

"We're just excited and I know the people out here on the Island are excited as well as the people in Corpus because this is another regional park we're going to have in our city," Robert Dodd said.

Some highlights of the $3.4 million project include a playground, walking trail and a bird observation blind.

"Birding is very important to the city but the island as well. The city being the birdiest city in the United States we want to continue that," Interim Assistant City Manager Michael Dice said.

But a big point of emphasis for Padre Island neighbors? The four pickleball courts.

"When we first started this project we had free Pickleball lessons. We did it on a court just like this on Aquarius and we had about 40 people come out for the first time. A lot of the people who came out the first time are still playing today," David Eckenrode of the Islands Pickleball Group said.

That's why improvements at this park are so important.

"This is what they wanted they said 'hey we want pickleball courts, we want tennis courts, we want to be mindful of the birding out here and we want a place to watch them in their natural habitats,'" Dodd said.

Islanders hope that by this fall, they'll have more neighbors and even some city leaders out on the new pickleball courts.

"When we finally do have the first courts we're gonna have an event out here and have the city council play and have a regular opening," Eckenrode said.

The improvements on Commodore Park are expected to be complete by November.

