City secures additional $11 million in TIRZ funding for Michael J Ellis Seawall restoration project

PADRE ISLAND, TX — City leaders took a significant step forward in securing the future of the Michael J Ellis Seawall after a meeting at Gulfstream Condos on Saturday, announcing they have located $11 million in funding for the critical infrastructure project.

The $11 million will be added to the $4.4 million already designated for the project, bringing the total investment to approximately $15.5 million for the seawall restoration.

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist. It's obvious that it needs to be done. If this wall deteriorates it puts all these buildings and businesses and homes at risk," said Craig Treadwell, a visitor to the Seawall.

Some community members questioned why the $15 million couldn't be directed toward other pressing issues, such as the city's water crisis. However, the funding comes with specific restrictions.

"This is a project under the Padre Island TIRZ. So that funding can't simply go towards anything," District 4 Council Member Kaylynn Paxson said. "It really has to be a project that is going to work on a major infrastructure investment in the TIRZ boundary."

The funding includes $3 million from the Packery Channel, which was allocated due to the close relationship between the two infrastructure systems.

"The Seawall and Packery Channel are connected in that relationship so maintaining Packery and maintaining the Seawall and their relationship," Paxson said.

Along with the $4.4 million designated for the project, here are the other sources of funding:



SAND DOLLAR CONSTRUCTION ($1.8MIL)

CROWSNEST DESIGN COST SAVINGS ($300,000)

PACKERY CHANNEL CAPITAL REPAIRS ($3.0MIL)

WHITECAP WATERLINE SAVINGS ($1.2MIL)

CONTINGENCY RESERVE ($4.8MIL)

With funding now secured, design plans are 90% complete. The restoration will include not only seawall repairs but also added amenities such as benches, lighting and other upgrades to make the area better.

"Anything like that is a good thing of course because it enhances your experience," Treadwell said.

