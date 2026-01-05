City launches first Litter Critter cleanup of 2026 on Padre Island Saturday

The City will kick off its first Litter Critter community cleanup of the year on Saturday, January 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning at the 14800 Block of Whitecap Boulevard on Padre Island.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide participants through the drop-off site along the entire length of Windward Drive, south of Whitecap Boulevard.

Cardboard recycling will not be offered at this event. However, oversized cardboard is accepted for recycling at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station during regular business hours.

The Litter Critter initiative provides residents with a convenient way to dispose of unwanted items outside of scheduled pickup dates. Residents should prepare to offload their items, as commercial hauling is not permitted.

Items accepted include:

• Heavy brush

• Bulky items

• Household trash

• Up to 4 standard tires

• Metal items and household appliances

Items NOT accepted include:

• Hazardous waste

• Asbestos, antifreeze, brake and transmission fluid, batteries, cleaning solvents

• Concrete

Please take these items directly to:

J.C. Elliott Transfer Station

7001 Ayers Street

Corpus Christi, Texas 78415

Open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, residents should refer to the City’s Solid Waste Department website at

https://www.corpuschristitx.gov/department-directory/solid-waste-services [corpuschristitx.gov].

