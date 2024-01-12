CCFD Station 15 gets new life saving equipment

Corpus Christi Fire Department Station 15 on the island

Two new and improved pieces of equipment, LUCAS 3 and LIFE PAK 15

Already have helped save multiple lives

Padre Island Fire Department station 15 on the island has been using the LUCAS 3 and the LIFE PAK 15 machines for a couple months now.

The new LIFE PAK 15 is a renovated version of an older one they have used for a long time.

"With it, it has the ability to look at an electrical image of your heart. We can check your blood pressure with this. We have probes for checking your temperature, your pulse oximetry which is the amount of oxygen circulating in your blood. We can also check with this system, what we haven’t had before, is the ability to look at CO2," Phil Harberdier, Firefighter 2 EMS, Corpus Christi Fire Station 15 said.

The LUCAS 3 machine is something that other fire departments have had, but it is brand new to CCFD station 15.

"This is the machine that actually does compressions on somebody when you’re doing CPR. Normally they train you and you’ve got your hands and you’re pushing with your hands, well this takes that place," Harberdier said.

Firefighter Harberdier has already saved multiple lives using this new equipment over the past couple months.

"The LUCAS device we’ll only use in a cardiac arrest situation. So luckily, not too many times, but it’s been quite a few," Harberdier said.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department has issued these new pieces of equipment to all of their fire stations across the city. CCFD is always ready to help the citizens as best as they can in emergency situations.

"Corpus Christi Fire Department has always been there on top of the game, trying to take care of our citizens. And this is just proven that we’re continuing that as a goal of the EMS side of Corpus Christi Fire Department," Halberdier said.

Corpus Christi Fire station 15 on the island plans to continue to get more new advanced EMS equipment in the near future.

