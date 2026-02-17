Bob Hall Pier will be free for 90 days, then fees return to decade-old pricing

PADRE ISLAND, TX — The long-awaited Bob Hall Pier will open to the public for free in about a week, but the complimentary access won't last long.

City officials announced the new pier will offer free admission for everyone during the first 90 days of operation. After that period ends, the pier will return to charging admission fees.

When the new Bob Hall Pier's debut was announced, many neighbors were overjoyed while others had questions about costs and funding.

"Does anyone know what it'll cost to go on Bob Hall Pier?" one person asked on Facebook.

"Why is Corpus charging a fee after begging the federal government for money to rebuild?" another questioned.

"Did our tax dollars not pay for the pier?" a third person wondered.

For decades, the Bob Hall Pier has charged admission fees for two main reasons, according to Troy Adler, chair of the Nueces County Coastal Parks Board.

"A: Maintain it without having to go back to the county. B: Use the funds to pay off other things in the county and to pay back for the money we used to build the pier," Adler said.

The $28.5 million project will maintain the same pricing structure that has been in place for almost 10 years, despite inflation affecting other costs.

"We don't want to outprice people to be able to come use it. So if there is a fee it'll be a nominal fee," Adler said.

Walking the pier will cost $3 for general admission. Seniors, active military and disabled veterans will pay $1.

For fishing enthusiasts, the cost is $4 per pole, with seniors, military and veterans paying $1 per pole.

Annual passes are available for frequent visitors. A walking pass costs $50 annually. Fishing passes are priced at $299 for two poles and $399 for four poles.

Some residents have questioned whether local taxpayers should receive free access to the pier they helped fund.

"There may be an opportunity in the future to offset the people that are in Nueces County and paying taxes in Nueces County. They may have an adjustable rate. And that's something that the future Parks Board can make," Adler said.

The Coastal Parks Board remains committed to keeping fees affordable for all residents.

"This is for the Southside, the Westside, the East side, this is for everybody is Nueces County to use anytime, all the time," Adler said.

Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks Scott Cross said these pier prices are the cheapest on the entire Texas coast.

FULL BOB HALL PIER PRICING

- $3 Per Person Admission

- $1 Seniors, Active Military, Disabled Veterans

- $4 Per Pole (limit 4 per person)

- $1 Per Pole (limit 4) Seniors

- $2 Cast Net

- $20 72 hour fishing pass (2 poles)

- $50 Annual Walk-on Pass (Not including fishing)

- $299 Annual Pass (2 poles)

- $399 Annual Pass (4 poles)

- Ages 12 and under - Free Entry

- All passes expire at 5 AM.

