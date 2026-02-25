Bob Hall Pier reopens after hurricane destruction, drawing crowds from across Texas

The new Bob Hall Pier officially opened Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Padre Island, drawing crowds of neighbors, anglers, and visitors from across Texas to celebrate a new chapter in Coastal Bend history.

The pier was destroyed by Hurricane Hanna in 2020, demolished in 2022, and rebuilt starting in 2024. The $28.5 million project was spearheaded by Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney.

Chesney said the turnout at the grand opening was unlike anything he had seen before.

"I've never seen a crowd of this size and this excited for any event, any ribbon cutting, any groundbreaking I've been in in Corpus Christi and I've been doing this a long time," Chesney said.

The day began with performances by Islander cheerleaders and remarks from city officials before Chesney officially welcomed the public to the pier.

"On behalf of Nueces County…. Welcome to your new pier!" Chesney said after the ribbon was cut.

The timing of the opening was intentional. Chesney said completing the project before Barefoot Mardi Gras, spring break, and peak tourism season was a top priority.

"It was super important we got it done the way we wanted to because we wanted to get it done before some of these big events happened, we did. It was kind of funny because a lot of them were asking 'Hey can you get it done for this?' And I said 'believe me I'm doing all I can,'" Chesney said.

Within hours of the ribbon cutting, anglers across the 1,200-foot pier were already reeling in fresh catches. Tony Gregory, who made the trip down from San Antonio specifically for the grand opening, said the fishing prospects were part of the draw.

"We knew there were fish out here that hadn't been fished in awhile. We knew they'd be hungry that's why we're here," Gregory said.

For neighbors like Carla Bernarndo, the opening was a moment to savor.

"I've been on this pier since they did the grand opening today," Bernarndo said.

For others, it was a chance to make new memories.

"It's exciting.. making new memories with my Grandma," a young angler, Ricky Serna, said.

The pier is free to the public for the first 90 days. Future plans include a restaurant, concession stand, bathrooms, a parking lot, and a new road.

"I'm pumped we're gonna build that (restaurant), we're gonna build a concession stand, we're gonna build a bathroom, we're gonna build a parking lot, we're gonna build a road. We've only just begun," Chesney said.

