Bob Hall Pier closing Friday for concrete pour as reconstruction work continues

Bob Hall Pier will be closed to the public Friday, August 14, 2026, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. while a contractor pours concrete walls for a new concession space.

The closure will restrict access to the entire pier. Caution tape and barricades will mark the work zone, and construction personnel will be on site throughout the closure.

The public is asked to maintain a safe distance from the construction area and respect the work zone. Crews are expected to return the pier to public use by the end of the closure period.

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