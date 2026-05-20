Bob Hall Pier closes for 4 days in late May for construction

Bob Hall Pier will be completely closed to the public for four days in late May as construction crews work to complete critical infrastructure improvements.

The closure runs from 5 a.m. on Monday, May 26 through 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, 2026. During that time, no portion of the pier will be accessible to visitors.

Crews will use the closure to install rebar and pour the concrete topping slab that will serve as the foundation for the pier's new restaurant and concession facilities.

Caution tape and barricades will mark restricted areas throughout the work zone. Construction personnel will maintain a continuous on-site presence to oversee the work and ensure safety protocols are followed.

Nueces County officials are asking the public to stay back from the construction boundaries.

"We request the public's cooperation to maintain a safe distance and respect the work zone to allow crews to complete the work efficiently," County Judge Connie Scott said.

Officials noted that Nueces County and its contractors will make every effort to complete the work ahead of schedule. The pier is expected to resume normal operations at 5 p.m. on May 29, weather and construction conditions permitting.

The improvements are part of ongoing enhancements to the pier facility, which will ultimately provide visitors with expanded dining and concession options.

Nueces County Commissioners

Nueces County Concept 1

For updates on construction progress and any potential schedule changes, check with Nueces County for the latest information.

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