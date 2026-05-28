Bob Hall Pier closed for restaurant construction work

Bob Hall Pier is closed to visitors while construction crews pour concrete for the pier's new restaurant and concession facilities.

The closure began Thursday morning and will continue through Friday as workers complete the concrete work for the foundation structure.

KRIS 6

All access to the pier remains blocked while crews focus on the construction phase that will support the upcoming dining and retail spaces.

The project had been delayed earlier this week due to required inspections and stormy weather conditions, but work is now underway.

The pier is expected to reopen to the public following the completion of the concrete pour on Friday.

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