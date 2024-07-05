Beware of severe Gulf rip currents from Beryl starting Saturday

National Weather Service Corpus Christi says that dangerous rip currents due to Hurricane Beryl will start on Saturday.

Red flag warnings have already been issued by Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Beach Safety on Friday.

NWS-CC is predicting a stronger storm surge from Beryl than from TS Alberto last month.

The National Weather Service Corpus Christi says people can expect dangerous rip currents along Gulf beaches this weekend as Hurricane Beryl moves closer to the Texas coast.

“So, that’s where a rip current comes in. It starts to, basically, the sandbar will open up, and the water will start to rush out. And when it does that, it does it fast enough that people can be pulled out from the beach fairly quickly. So, that’s the main concern, as we get more and more of these waves, the swells that come in, and Beryl crosses the Yucatan Peninsula," Jeff Lutz, a National Weather Service Meteorologist, said.

Some beachgoers visiting the island for the Fourth of July week are not taking any chances.

“I’ve been on them about being careful and watching the rip currents and to not to go out too far into the ocean because it's not safe," Veronica Brown, a visitor from College Station said.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Beach Safety staff has already issued red flag warnings as of mid-day Friday.

“We’re running a red flag right now, which is already a high risk of the rip current. Red is definitely do not go past your waist, as the rip current risk is extremely high," Lacy Quinones, Corpus Christi Parks and Rec Safety Outreach Coordinator said.

The Beach Safety Staff recommends that people be extremely careful and only go in the gulf waters up to their waist as of Saturday. They strongly recommend that no one go on the beach at all as of Sunday evening.

"Because of the storm surge, there's definitely going to be a low chance of being able to drive on the beach and possibly even walking on the beach as a pedestrian. I would strongly consider just staying off of the beach," Quinones said.

Some visitors are even wrapping up their Fourth of July trips early to get ahead of Beryl's effects on the coast.

“I mean, I guess I’m worried for the people here, but luckily, we’re leaving probably tomorrow morning, so we’re not going to see it hit," Anna Vaughan, a Visitor from Austin, said.

