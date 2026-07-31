City Council approved an $8 increase to the annual beach parking permit. If the state gives final approval, the permit would increase from $12 to $20 per year — a change projected to generate an additional $1.1 million in revenue.

Beachgoers say if they are paying more, they want to see those dollars put back into the beach.

Beach parking permit increase: Beachgoers share ideas for how to spend the extra revenue

Alex, a beachgoer, said:

"I think I'd like to see upgraded restrooms across beaches, and I love public shaded areas that the public can use."

Alex was not alone. Many beachgoers said they would like to see more than just portable toilets. They want permanent restrooms, additional showers, changing tables for families and more shaded areas.

Amanda, another beachgoer, said:

"A wheelchair accessible ramp that actually goes from the seawall parking lot area down into the beach area. The water should be accessible to everyone and everyone should be able to enjoy the beach."

While better facilities were a common request, some beachgoers also said they would like to see improvements that make the beach more accessible and convenient for everyone.

Chris, a beachgoer at JP Luby beach, said:

"I would love to see more beach showers because there's only one up here on JP Luby. There's about 200 cars I can see right now, so as you can imagine, that shower gets pretty backed up. A few more of those would do all of us pretty well keeping the sand out of our cars."

Chris also suggested an improvement aimed at protecting vehicles that drive on the beach.

"I think a great addition to the beach would be an undercarriage rinsing strip so you can get a fresh water rinse on your car on your way out. It would help maintain the value of your car," Chris said.

The state still has the final say on the parking permit increase, but beachgoers have big ideas for where that money can go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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