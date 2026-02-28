Barefoot Mardi Gras on Padre Island breaks records with largest parade in its 16-year history

Beads on and shoes off — that's the Padre Island way of celebrating Mardi Gras.

The 2026 Barefoot Mardi Gras on Padre Island was the largest in the event's 16-year history, featuring more than 90 floats and a parade stretching 2.5 miles along the shores of Padre Island. Representatives from the Padre Island Business Association, who host the event, said roughly 15,000 to 20,000 people turned out for the celebration.

"It's the only beach Barefoot Mardi Gras... so we're special," 2026 Barefoot Mardi Gras Queen Debbie Wall said.

Dan Herrington, the event's chair, summed up the atmosphere simply.

"It's February man and it's a party!" Herrington said.

One of the factors that sets Barefoot Mardi Gras apart from many other Mardi Gras celebrations is its family-friendly atmosphere — from kids begging for beads along the parade route to families enjoying the coastal festivities together.

"To see the beach that full... it's overwhelming... it's exciting. There's 20,000 people here, they all came to have a good time, and it's a family event," 2026 Barefoot Mardi Gras King, Rod Lewis said.

When I asked neighbors what their favorite part of Barefoot Mardi Gras was, the answers ranged from candy and beads to something bigger.

"The community and the Island coming together... everyone just having fun... family friendly," one attendee said.

Even one of the event's first founders marveled at how far it has come.

"More than I ever anticipated... it's getting better every year," said Dwayne Ebert, who hosted the first Barefoot Mardi Gras back in 2009.

This year's parade also served as the finale to one of the busiest weeks Nueces County has seen in a long time between the opening of the Bob Hall Pier and President Donald Trump's visit to Corpus Christi.

"This is just a lot of fun. It's family friendly. People come out here and they enjoy all Corpus Christi has to offer. Our beach, our sunshine," Herrington said.

