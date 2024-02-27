Annual Ski Basin Bash bashed for a $250 million lawsuit

Annual Ski Basin Bash boat party on Padre Island

Host, Brent Wideman being sued by Axys Capital Management for $250 million

Trespassing on private property

Over 100 boats and hundreds of people attend the annual ‘Ski Basin Bash’ boat party hosted by Brent Wideman and his business B-Wide Entertainment.

In a court filing, Axys Capital Management LLC said partygoers trespassed and violated its personal property rights, and alleged that Wideman is responsible.

Wideman is being sued for damages up to $250 million for accounts of trespass and conspiracy to trespass, and private nuisance.

The 6th annual Ski Bash took place on Aug. 5, 2023. Axys Capital Management claims that Wideman encouraged unauthorized entry upon land that belongs to Axys Capital Management.

In the attachment from Global Security and Investigative Services, a security company hired by Axys Capital Managment for the day of the event, said, "many in the crowd were intoxicated and or belligerent" and security officers feared for their safety while photographing boats beached on the property on the day of the event.

The security company is also claiming the property was littered with trash from the event.

In addition to financial compensation, Axys Capital Management is asking the court to withhold Wideman from holding any future events at this location.

KRIS 6 News Reporter Erin Holly reached out to Wideman, and an attorney for the plaintiff, Axys Capital Management. But neither responded for a public comment at this time.

There is no set court date for the case yet. KRIS 6 News will report updates on the case as it unfolds.

