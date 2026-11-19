Shelly Marzullo grew up in Flour Bluff, and for years her mother had one wish for her: open a bakery.

Marzullo never got the chance to make that dream a reality while her mother was alive. Six years ago, she lost her husband. Last year, she moved back to Corpus Christi from San Antonio to care for her mother — who passed away just weeks after she arrived.

"That was the hardest thing after losing my husband and then losing my mother, who are my two biggest cheerleaders in my life," Marzullo said.

After her mother died, Marzullo made a decision. She would not let grief pull her back to the dark place she had been after losing her husband. Instead, she would finally open the bakery her mother always believed she could.

"So my specialty in my wheelhouse is cake decorating. I love to create and that is who my spirit is. I'm a creator. I'm a visionary," Marzullo said.

She is channeling that creativity into Salt & Honey Coastal Cottage, a small-batch bakery on Padre Island Drive offering pastries, bread, custom cakes, and coffee.

One of the first moments that made the dream feel real came before the ovens ever turned on. Marzullo had asked the sign company to wait, but a friend texted her a photo — the sign was already going up.

"I became very overwhelmed like oh my gosh, this is, this is really happening. It's no longer just that vision or that fulfilled dream that I'm doing for my mother and my husband, it is now real," she said.

Marzullo had hoped to open in August. She says everything inside the building has passed inspection, but delays on the exterior of the building have pushed the timeline back. She says she has made peace with the wait.

"That's when I discovered, you know, it's not my time, it's not Corpus Christi time, island time, it's God's timing," Marzullo said.

When the doors finally open, Marzullo hopes customers walk away with more than a pastry. She wants anyone who has experienced loss to see what she has learned and find hope in her story.

"I didn't dream for a long time after my husband died, and I am now dreaming again, and this bakery is part of that dream, and you can survive just like I am surviving, and it's not about surviving, it's about living," she said.

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