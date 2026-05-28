53 volunteers remove 1,430 pounds of litter from San José Island in coastal cleanup

A coalition of 53 volunteers removed 1,430 pounds of litter from San José Island earlier this month during a major coastal cleanup organized by the Texas Coastal Bend Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Volunteers collected 287 bags of trash in two hours — enough debris to fill a 20-yard dumpster once transported back to Port Aransas.

According to organizers, roughly 95% of the recovered material consisted of plastic waste, including an estimated 4,600 plastic bottles collected from the shoreline and jetty system.

Texans for Clean Water, which recognized the cleanup effort, said the scale of the operation highlights both the severity of litter on the Texas coast and the dedication of volunteers working to protect it.

The organization also said the volume of waste collected points to a larger, systemic problem — that too many recyclable beverage containers are entering the environment instead of being recovered and reused.

Texans for Clean Water said aluminum, PET plastic, and glass beverage containers are valuable commodities that, when properly recovered, support domestic manufacturing, strengthen supply chains, and reduce waste flowing into waterways, bays, beaches, and coastal ecosystems.

The organization said it continues to advocate for deposit recycling systems that create direct financial incentives for consumers to return beverage containers before they become litter, adding that states with strong container recovery systems consistently recover more recyclable material while reducing beverage-container waste in the environment.

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