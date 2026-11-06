$4.83M Commodore Park upgrades unveiled

The City of Corpus Christi officially celebrated the completion of $4.83 million in improvements at Commodore Park on North Padre Island with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The multi-phase project brings several new recreational amenities to the park, including a covered basketball court pavilion, two tennis courts, four pickleball courts, a shaded playground and a concrete walking trail.

KRIS 6

District 4 City Council member Kaylynn Paxson said much of the groundwork for the project was already in place when she took office in January 2025.

“Coming in in January of 25, I was so fortunate that so much of the groundwork of this project had been laid by our previous council members. This was something I was excited to continue to carry the baton on,” Paxson said. “We did our groundbreaking about a year ago and to watch how quickly so much of this park has come to fruition has been incredible.”

The improvements also include a bird observation blind, new park lighting and a concrete parking lot with golf cart accommodations. The park was also designed with ADA accessibility throughout.

KRIS 6

Thursday's celebration marks only the first portion of a larger plan for the site.

“We are. Ribbon cutting and opening the first part of this project. There's a total of 3 different phases. Ultimately we're going to get a gymnasium, a rec center, and a pool at this facility,” Paxson said. “These things are items that this community has asked for for many, many years.”

Paxson said the new amenities are intended to serve both Island residents and the many visitors who travel to Corpus Christi.

“The island is not only a very special community for all of the people who call it home every day, but it, it's a special place for our city because it welcomes our, our visitors and so adding an amenity such as this one is going to enhance that experience,” Paxson said.

The $4.83 million project was financed through a combination of municipal bond funds and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, or TIRZ, funding.

According to Paxson, the next phase is expected to cost about $5 million and will also rely on multiple funding sources.

KRIS 6

“The next phase is about $5 million and like was talked about earlier, this is a collection of a variety of funding sources. Our tax-free investment zones, bond dollars, things like that have gone to making this a reality,” Paxson said.

Members of the Island's Pickleball Group joined Thursday's ribbon-cutting along with fourth graders from nearby Seashore Learning Center.

Paxson said she is looking forward to seeing residents put the new facilities to use as additional portions of the park come online.

“I mean, having the pickleball courts, the covered basketball court, this gives our children and this community a very, very welcoming and fun, safe place to play,” Paxson said. “I look forward to seeing them out here.”

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!