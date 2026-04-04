Over 12,000 eggs handed out at the annual Easter Egg-stravaganza drive-thru event

More than 12,000 Easter eggs were up for grabs Saturday, April 4th, at the annual Easter

Egg-stravaganza drive-thru event at the School of Science and Technology.

With their windows down, families in vehicles stopped at different sponsor booths to fill their Easter baskets with eggs and other treats. The Easter Bunny also attended the event to pass out goodies and take photos.

The annual drive-thru bonanza started due to COVID-19 and has continued thanks to Hot Z-95 and other sponsors.

Gino Flores, operations manager for Malkan Interactive Communications, said the event helps families who might be facing financial challenges.

"It’s fun for the kids. They get excited to come by and get free stuff -anybody likes free - with the parents. And we understand the current economic situation where a lot of people are struggling. Maybe it’s harder for them to go out and buy an Easter basket or go out and do the traditional Easter things," Flores said.

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