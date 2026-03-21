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Out of the Darkness Walk helps spread suicide awareness

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Melissa Trevino
Out of the Darkness Walk helps spread suicide awareness
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Posted

About 15 teams participated in the Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday, March 21, in hopes of spreading suicide awareness.

The annual walk took place at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi. The event raised more than $7,000 for awareness and suicide education.

One of the teams was named Kristin' Katz in honor of Kristin Pierce.

Kristin's mother works at KRIS 6 News and lost her daughter in 2020. She says people who think about suicide should know they are not alone.

“After having lost my daughter - it’s a pain that I wish upon no one. And so, we’ve lost Kristin, so we feel that if nothing else we can try and help someone else make a different choice. Find help and find support," Mari said.

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