Out of the Darkness Walk helps spread suicide awareness

About 15 teams participated in the Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday, March 21, in hopes of spreading suicide awareness.

The annual walk took place at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi. The event raised more than $7,000 for awareness and suicide education.

One of the teams was named Kristin' Katz in honor of Kristin Pierce.

Kristin's mother works at KRIS 6 News and lost her daughter in 2020. She says people who think about suicide should know they are not alone.

“After having lost my daughter - it’s a pain that I wish upon no one. And so, we’ve lost Kristin, so we feel that if nothing else we can try and help someone else make a different choice. Find help and find support," Mari said.

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