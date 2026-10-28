One killed, another injured in Wednesday shooting near Ayers and Norton streets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A person was killed in a shooting near Ayers Street and Norton on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Police say the shooting was first reported at 3:33 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were directed to a nearby housing complex off Verde Drive and Blanco Drive, where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Video from our crews on scene show a large area cordoned off with police tape outside a residence. Watch scene video in the player above.

KRIS 6

The person was taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Another person was injured during the incident, but further details, including the extent of their injuries, have not yet been released.

Police say one person is in custody but another remains outstanding.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.

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