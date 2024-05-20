One dead, one injured in boat accident near Marker 37 Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A boating accident near Marker 37 Marina has resulted in one person dead and another injured.

According to Corpus Christi Assistant Fire Chief Billy Belyue, the accident occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Monday, May 20.

Members from the Coast Guard, Texas Game Warden and Corpus Christi Fire Department all responded to the accident. One person was killed and the another was injured.

Chief Belyue couldn't confirm at this time if the accident was the result of a crash or collision.

