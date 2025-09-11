CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Finding the perfect dress for homecoming can be exciting — but for many families, it can also be expensive.

Once Upon a Dress: Local teen needs community help to make homecoming dreams come true

Eliana Galvan, a junior at St. John Paul II Academy and founder of Smiles for Miles, is stepping up with her organization with a mission to spread joy and confidence.

Her latest initiative, Once Upon a Dress, is helping young girls across the Coastal Bend attend homecoming in style — without the financial stress.

“For me it’s kind of an escape from reality. It’s like a night where you can dress up and be a princess,” she said,

Now in its second year, Once Upon a Dress offers girls a chance to choose a formal dress — completely free of charge and open to all girls in need.

The event will be happening on September 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center in Corpus Christi. Galvan said the event will create a space for fun and friendship as students prepare for their big night.

Inside a carefully curated showroom, dresses of all colors and styles line the racks, just waiting for their next owner.

“Some of these girls can’t get these dresses because they just can’t afford them. That shouldn’t be the factor," said Anahi Fernandez, a senior at St. John Paul II Academy. "We want everybody to be able to go to prom, to be able to go to homecoming, to have a good time and not worry about the price tag.”

The cost of formalwear continues to rise, and Galvan understands that the dress is only one piece of the puzzle.

“It’s not just the dress... it’s the hair, the makeup, the shoes. It’s a whole extravagant thing that you want to feel beautiful in. You want to feel confident when you go to those things — but sometimes money is the problem,” said Galvan.

As the event grows, so does the need for community support. Galvan is calling on local businesses and individuals to step up — whether by donating dresses, offering services, or providing gift cards and door prizes.

“If you and your company are willing to add donations for free hair, for free makeup coupons and things like that to give out to our girls for door prizes, that’s very needed as well,” she said.

How to Help:

If you’d like to donate a dress or contribute to the cause, you have until September 24th. Donations can be dropped off at St. John Paul II Academy during school hours, or a pick-up can be arranged. Donations can include more than a formal service but also shoes, makeup or even swag bags for attendees.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

