CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A packed courtroom and frustrated residents marked Wednesday morning's Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting, where several controversial agenda items were put on hold while commissioners moved forward with changes to the county's budget office.

The meeting drew residents concerned about the current court considering board appointments and policy changes just weeks before newly elected officials take office in January.

Tensions were evident early in the meeting when Nueces County Judge Connie Scott announced that public comments would be limited to 30 minutes.

Among those who expressed frustration was Commissioner-elect Isabel Noyola-Martin. Other residents also voiced their displeasure, with one person shouting toward Scott, "This is tyranny. This is what it is. This is why you didn't get reelected."

The frustration extended beyond the public comment period.

On Tuesday, KRIS 6 News reported that local Democrats were calling on the current Commissioners Court to delay major decisions until the incoming administration takes office in January.

Among the items drawing concern were proposed changes to the county's board appointment policies and appointments to several county boards.

Commissioners put appointments on hold

Commissioners began Wednesday's meeting by tabling several disputed items, a decision Commissioner Brent Chesney, a Republican, said came after the community raised concerns.

"Because there was concern by the community and we tabled the items to listen and reflect on what they said because I think they raised some valid issues," Chesney said.

However, not everything was put on hold.

The court voted to abolish the county's budget office and consolidate its functions under the county auditor's office.

Chesney said the change had been discussed for months.

"That was something that's been ongoing. That was something that we've been talking about for months. That was not a new thing," Chesney said.

Commissioners respond to political concerns

Commissioner Mike Pusley also addressed concerns surrounding the proposed appointment policy changes.

Pusley said he wanted to restore a policy that had been in place for decades before it was changed during former County Judge Barbara Canales' administration.

Under his proposal, elected commissioners would retain their ability to make appointments throughout their four-year terms.

"I think when they elect you to serve your community that you ought to be able to do that up until the end of your term," Pusley said.

Both Pusley and Chesney pushed back against claims that the proposed changes were politically motivated.

Pusley pointed out that the previous policy change had received support from both Republicans and Democrats.

He also clarified that he had placed only two of the disputed items on the agenda, both of which were tabled Wednesday.

County judge-elect responds

Nueces County Judge-elect Aidee Hernandez, a Democrat, said she welcomed the decision to delay the appointments.

Hernandez agreed the issue should not be about political parties, but said she hopes the current and incoming administrations can work together during the transition.

"We just asked for the same, just to be part of the process. These board appointments are really important for the community because like the Port of Corpus Christi, then you have the hospital district," Hernandez said.

She clarified that incoming officials were not opposed to those being considered for the positions. Instead, they wanted the opportunity to participate in the appointment process before decisions were made.

Hernandez also expressed reservations about abolishing the county's independent budget office, saying she believes a growing county benefits from having a separate department focused on its finances.

However, she said she respects the court's decision and remains optimistic about working with the current commissioners.

Despite the frustration expressed during Wednesday's meeting, Hernandez said she was encouraged to see residents participating in local government.

She urged the community to continue reviewing meeting agendas, asking questions and speaking up about decisions that affect them.