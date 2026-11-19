CORPUS CHRSITI, Tx — Agreements involving Nueces County constables and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) drew opposition from residents during Wednesday's Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting, where officials approved a motion to seek reimbursement for county expenses.

The item was removed from the consent agenda and discussed in executive session before commissioners approved it.

During public comment, Ashlyn, a Nueces County resident and co-chair of the Migrant Justice Working Group of the Corpus Christi Democratic Socialists of America, urged commissioners not to ratify the agreements.

She raised concerns about racial profiling and the potential impact the agreements could have on trust between law enforcement and the community.

"Do you think a community is thriving when it doesn't feel safe in interactions with law enforcement?" she asked commissioners.

According to Commissioner John Marez, the motion was to approve seeking reimbursement for county expenses.

Precinct 2 Constable Jason McCahan said his office previously assisted ICE with several operations, primarily by conducting traffic stops while federal agents handled the arrests.

McCahan explained that his office initially entered into a memorandum of understanding with ICE under the impression that it could seek federal reimbursement without first obtaining approval from Commissioners Court.

However, after learning that court approval was required, the matter was brought before commissioners.

"We didn't realize that we had to go through court," McCahan said.

He explained that the reimbursement would cover expenses associated with those previous operations, including fuel, vehicle use and salaries.

McCahan also clarified that his office was not seeking to continue working with ICE through the request.

"We don't want to move forward with it. We just want to get reimbursed for the money that was already spent by our county," McCahan said.

According to McCahan, his office assisted ICE in operations involving individuals federal agents had already identified, including those with outstanding warrants or immigration-related violations.

He said his deputies facilitated traffic stops but did not make arrests or take individuals into custody.

"We wouldn't do the arrest. We wouldn't handcuff them," McCahan said. "It was ICE that would go in."

McCahan also defended his office's initial decision to participate in the operations, saying the goal was to protect the community.

"We didn't enter this agreement lightly," McCahan said. "We went in there and said, 'What can we do for the betterment of our citizens and our people and our precincts.'"

He added that his office has not participated in additional operations with ICE since those earlier efforts.