Nueces Central Appraisal District announces extended weekend hours for 2026 property value protests

Property owners in Nueces County will have additional opportunities to discuss their property values, exemptions, and protests outside of regular business hours.

Debra D. Morin, chief appraiser for the Nueces Central Appraisal District, announced the office will open for two weekend dates and one weekday evening for the 2026 tax year. The extended schedule aims to help property owners who cannot visit the NCAD office during normal business hours.

During these extended hours, residents can meet with key staff to settle disputes, update records, and resolve property protests.

The NCAD office, located at 201 N. Chaparral St. in downtown Corpus Christi, will be open on the following dates:

Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Morin’s goal is to provide taxpayers with the convenience of settling value disputes and understanding the valuation process. Because property values fluctuate annually, the additional hours are designed to educate Nueces County property owners about how their values are determined and their rights, remedies, and responsibilities under the Texas Property Tax Code.

The deadline to file a property protest is May 15, or 30 days from the date on a 2026 property appraisal notice.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!