Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates first 'Bring the Joy Day' with free bundtlet giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its first-ever National “Bring the Joy Day” with a sweet giveaway, including at its Corpus Christi and Portland locations.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the first 300 guests at each participating bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet. No purchase is necessary.

The giveaway is happening at all 841 Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide, with the company planning to hand out more than 250,000 free Bundtlets in a single day.

The celebration is part of the bakery chain’s effort to spread what it calls “10 million bites of joy” this fall.

Guests hoping to grab a free Bundtlet are encouraged to arrive early, since the giveaway is limited to the first 300 guests at each bakery.

The Corpus Christi Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 5425 S. Padre Island Drive, while the Portland bakery is located at 2010 U.S. Highway 181.

The free Confetti Bundtlets will be available while supplies last.

