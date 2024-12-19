STX Beef Company fined over foul odors at meat processing plant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — STX Beef Company, the meat processing plant located on Leopard Street, has been hit with a substantial fine after an investigation by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) found violations related to foul odors emanating from the facility.

The fine, totaling more than $200,000, stems from multiple complaints about unpleasant smells that have plagued the area for years. TCEQ officials traced the odors to problems with cattle processing and wastewater management at the plant. The agency also identified several other violations, including equipment failures, issues with the plant's scrubber systems, and inadequate record-keeping.

Of the total fine, $2,000 has already been paid, and another $40,000 is due later. Additionally, more than $80,000 will be allocated to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s AutoCheck program, which works to identify and repair polluting vehicles in the region.

TCEQ officials have given STX Beef 30 days to implement an odor control plan, which must include enhanced monitoring, repairs to equipment, and the installation of new systems. The company is required to remain compliant with air quality regulations for the next five years.

The primary concern, according to environmental experts, is the release of strong-smelling gases such as ammonia and hydrogen sulfide when animal byproducts are not properly processed. These gases not only create unpleasant odors but can also contribute to poor air quality in surrounding communities.

Efforts to reach STX Beef for comment were unsuccessful, as the company did not respond to requests for a statement.

