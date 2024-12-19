Residents living near STX Beef Company react to hefty fine from TCEQ

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents living near the STX Beef Company on the Northwest Side are voicing their frustrations over a long-standing issue: the overpowering odor coming from the plant.

Many have complained to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), which has now imposed a hefty fine on the facility.

Neighbors have battled with the smell for years, hoping that the fine will lead to lasting change.

KRIS 6 News spoke with several people in the community who described the smell as unbearable and, in some cases, harmful to their health.

One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, shared her frustration. She moved into the neighborhood five years ago and says the stench has been a constant issue ever since.

“Ever since we’ve been here, we’ve had this smell coming from the plant,” she said.

The smell is not just unpleasant; it's impacting daily activities.

“The smell is so strong sometimes that it’s unbearable. You can’t even run without feeling like your lungs are about to burst because you’re breathing in that thick smell,” she explained.

She added that it cuts her family's walks around the neighborhood short and her workouts.

Another neighbor across the street echoed similar frustrations, explaining how the stench prevented her from fully enjoying the home she worked so hard to build.

“We’ve had gatherings in the front, and it’s embarrassing. People come over, and they’re like, ‘Oh, your house is so nice!’ But then they’re like, ‘Ew, what’s that smell?,'” another anonomys neighbor said.

It’s gotten so bad that even their pool, which was a major investment, is hardly used.

“ We really don’t use it much. If the smell comes up, we just go inside,” she said.

Neighbors also talked about the smell's impact on potential buyers, as a new subdivision is being built behind the STX Beef facility.

The ongoing complaints have resulted in action from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), which issued a substantial fine to STX Beef after receiving multiple reports from local residents about the offensive odor.

However, many neighbors are skeptical about whether the fine will result in any long-term improvements.

Residents hope that the TCEQ's involvement will finally lead to a solution, whether that means stricter regulations on the plant or steps to address the root cause of the odor.

