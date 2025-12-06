Nueces County lifted its burn ban Thursday afternoon, reopening the door to campfires and outdoor burning across unincorporated areas. But firefighters say the change does not eliminate the risk of dangerous brush fires.

Nueces County Burn Ban lifted, fire risk remains

With cooler December temperatures settling in, Annaville Volunteer Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Fabian Quiroz says many residents are eager to enjoy time outdoors with family and friends.

“Especially now that it’s December, we want to have some campfires going, be outside with families — kind of enjoy the season, as we have the two months we possibly have in Texas that it’s cold,” Quiroz said.

However, that seasonal experience can quickly turn hazardous. Quiroz warns dry grass and open land in unincorporated areas allow small flames to spread rapidly, sometimes escalating within minutes.

“I’ve probably been alone on my own shifts around 20 brush fires. About three of those have been pretty major fires — we’re out there potentially for five, six hours-plus,” he said.

Fire officials say weather conditions ultimately determine how safe outdoor burning can be. Corpus Christi Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez says wind, humidity, and moisture levels are critical factors.

“Moisture, the humidity, and the wind all play into that,” Perez said. “If the winds are over 25 miles per hour, we would ask that the fires be put out.”

For those planning to burn, firefighters stress strict safety measures. Officials recommend starting fires no earlier than 30 minutes before dawn and ensuring they are fully extinguished 30 minutes after dusk.

Residents should always have a water source available, keep someone monitoring the fire at all times, and clear a 10-foot perimeter by cutting back surrounding grass.

Only natural materials such as lumber and branches should be burned; rubber, plastic, and other synthetic materials are prohibited.

Fire officials also advise avoiding outdoor burning altogether when winds exceed 25 miles per hour. Winds between 6 and 25 miles per hour are considered acceptable, but only with caution.

Quiroz says following those guidelines can help prevent unnecessary losses.

“Especially during this time of year, we don’t want to see any houses burned or any losses of that kind,” he said. “So as long as you follow those, I think we’ll be pretty safe this year.”

While Nueces County has lifted its burn ban, outdoor burning remains prohibited within Corpus Christi city limits.

