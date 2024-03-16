Northwest Corpus Christi sees dramatic increase in residential construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Around the Northwest Corpus Christi area, new residential areas are appearing on every corner.

New housing developments such as Lenarr, The Lakes, and Mandalynn estates are some examples of this.

But why this area? What is driving people to move here?

According to some local realtors, there are many factors such as growing school districts, more land and jobs.

"As everybody knows, the bridge that is being completed. That has employed a lot of people," realtor Will Storbeck said. "The port is going to expand, and they've been hiring employees as well. You also have the steel mill in Odem. You have Tesla that as everyone knows just popped up not far from the Calallen area and just a quick drive to Robstown. You have a lot of industries looking to be in this area."

As for people who are looking to buy a home in the area, the average price of a starter home ranges from $275,000-300,000.

"The numbers are up 14% from the same time last year," realtor Lauren Pinkston said. "So, we're seeing that growth again and I think it goes back to people maybe like the idea of the space and a slower place."

In addition, active listings have increased to 29% this year compared to last year around this time.

Going forward, both realtors said they don't expect growth on the Northwest side to slow down anytime soon.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.