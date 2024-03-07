GREEN AMMONIA: Residents speak out at public meeting

ROBSTOWN, Tx. — In the last of several meetings planned this week, Avina Clean Hydrogen met with the public for the first time Wednesday during a town hall meeting.

Dozens of residents, members of the Corpus Christi City Council, and Nueces County commissioners filled the room at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds to learn more about the proposed green ammonia plant.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, they are looking to build that facility at County Road 1889 and FM 46.

Karen White, director for business development and regulatory with Avina, said the company had considered two other locations and ultimately chose this location.

"There are three sites within the region," she said. "One was next to the fairgrounds, one was right next to the airport and the other was this location. We did not think that building the project next to an airport or the fairgrounds was the correct way to build a plant."

In an interview with KRIS 6 News, White said that the company is looking to buy out land from homeowners and is looking for tax abatements from the Robstown Independent School District and Nueces County.

Residents attending the town hall meeting Wednesday became frustrated as Avina fielded questions.

"We have to go through regulations even with the water regulations now that the lake is so low," one person said. "We have to go through them, why can't they?

"We don't want you here," said another resident "This is a residential area. We don't want that plant in the middle of us."

Avina said that it wants to hear from residents and looks forward to constructive conversations in the future.

