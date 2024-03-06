Avina Clean Hydrogen addresses residents concerns on green ammonia plant

ROBSTOWN, Tx — It was a packed courtroom Wednesday morning after nearly 15 residents signed up for public comment.

What did they have in common? All of them had the same concerns about the potential green ammonia plant coming to the Robstown and Calallen area.

"It literally is in someones backyard," concerned citizen Marie Lucio said. "They have neighbors, houses, people who have lived there probably for years."

Avina Clean Hydrogen presented their proposed green ammonia plant to the courtroom.

They company stated the plant will enable growth in investment, jobs, and education.

Karen White with Avina Clean Hydrogen said although there isn’t much to do to address residents concerns on this plant coming to their backyards, the company plans to work closely with the community to address their concerns.

"If we think it is coming, and it may come anyway, is there a possibility for a conversation for about what are the moderate benefits that the plant can provide," White said. "In addition to (the conversation on) what it will do to direct tax base in terms of employed people at the plant. I want to be in a position to have those conversations that are constructive."

The company is planning to ask Robstown ISD, Nueces County, and the state for tax abatement's in order to move forward with the project.

"The tax abutments is really critical when you are talking about a $2.2 billion capital investment, to the folks that are going to make those investments," White said. "So it is imperative for us to be able to evidence through those supports that this project would be similarly economically positioned to be able to deliver a product to end users."

White said the intention of company is give the residents living near the plant the opportunity for property buyouts.

"Our perspective would be in a position to make those folks whole, make them an offer to have an option for their families to not be on the direct site location," White said.

White said the company hopes to work closely with the community to clear out all fears and misconceptions the public may have on this plant coming to the Robstown area.

"I am hopeful that out plant will be a positive addition to the community and can find ways to find that moderate ground," White said.

Avina Clean Hydrogen stated that feedback from the community is vital and they said they welcome the community to speak out about their concerns.

