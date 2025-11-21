Ducks, Turtles affected as West Guth pond shrinks

The pond at West Guth Park is noticeably shrinking, revealing patches of mud, rock, and shallow pools where deeper water once stood — and regular visitors say the change is hard to miss.

Cooper Chadick, a frequent parkgoer and biology major, says he’s watched the waterline recede more and more over the past several weeks.

“We’ve been to easily probably close to 70 to 100 parks — city parks and national parks — over the last several years, and this is one of our favorites,” he said.

But Chadick adds that the low water levels are more than a cosmetic issue. When ponds drop during long stretches of heat and drought, the entire ecosystem begins to shift.

“That’s when the water temperatures go up… the pH can change… the organisms that the ducks feed on can change — and potentially make them sick and kill the waterfowl because they’re bad food essentially,” Chadick explained.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, shrinking ponds can lead to warmer temperatures, lower oxygen, changing pH levels, and a significant drop in available food for wildlife.

For ducks, geese, and turtles, even a few inches of lost water can make survival more difficult. Research shows drought conditions can reduce food sources by as much as 70 percent and increase disease risk for waterfowl.

Chadick believes some mitigation strategies — even short-term — could help protect the wildlife that rely on the pond.

“You have the high temperature and the high evaporation rate,” he said. “They might think about putting a couple dollars into the budget of maybe supplementing this pond when it gets really bad.”

The City of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department responded to KRIS 6 News, saying the low levels are the result of severe drought and that a long-term improvement project is already underway. Engineers are working with Corpus Christi Water on a groundwater well to help stabilize the pond’s water level and making repairs to the retaining wall to reduce erosion. The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2026.

The department says staff perform daily maintenance at West Guth Park and note that Texas Parks & Wildlife has previously advised that wildlife are generally resilient and adaptable to changing environments.

As work continues, parkgoers like Chadick say they hope the pond returns to normal — both for the community and the animals that depend on it.

