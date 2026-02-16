Corpus Christi council to vote on $8.7 million contract for new Northside Aquatics Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council will vote Tuesday on awarding an $8,709,077.22 construction contract to South Texas Building Partners, Inc. for the new Northside Aquatics Center in the Hillcrest area on the 1900 block of Winnebago Street.

The facility will feature a six-lane, 25-yard competition lap pool with depths ranging from 3 feet 6 inches to 6 feet, along with a zero-entry beach area that includes a children's play unit and an open-body flume slide. The project also includes a bathhouse for administration and mechanical support, a 92-space parking lot, a concrete pool deck, fabric shade structures, site lighting, and various utility improvements.

The aquatics center is part of the Harbor Bridge Parks Mitigation project, designed to offset impacts to parks and neighborhoods from the new Harbor Bridge construction. This mitigation effort resulted from agreements between the Federal Highway Association, Texas Department of Transportation and the Corpus Christi Housing Authority.

The project is funded through the city's Bond 2024 Program, which voters approved on November 5, 2024. The $175 million bond package included 38 projects across the city.

The Northside Aquatics Center, located within T.C. Ayers Park, will join the city's network of seven existing pools. However, it will be one of only three facilities offering competitive lanes, alongside the Natatorium and Bill Witt pools. The new center will also join Bill Witt as the city's second full aquatic center.

If approved, construction is scheduled to begin following the council award, with completion targeted for March 2027. The overall project budget is $10 million for both design and construction phases, with construction required to commence within three years of the October 28, 2027, deadline.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.