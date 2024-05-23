Coast Guard gives safety tips during National Safe Boating Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The rescue alarm going off is familiar sound for members of the Corpus Christi Coast Guard Air Station. It's letting them know when jump into action to help those in need.

In just this year alone, they've responded to 116 search and rescue cases, including Monday's deadly incident at Marker 37 Marina.

With it being National Safe Boating Week, KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone went to the air station to speak with some of the workers who shared some safety tips people should now before going into the water.

"The best thing you can do when you're out boating is to tell someone your plan, check beforehand, have a plan and make sure you have the survival equipment necessary on board," MH-63 Helicopter pilot Lieutenant Austin Ross said. "Most importantly, have a VHF Radio or airtime radio capable of channeling and communicating on channel 16. That is a direct line of the Coast Guard."

Ross said it's also important to have crucial items, including a kill switch, flares, mirrors and life jackets.

"Life jackets are huge for safety," Ross said. "About 86% of all boating accidents, that have resulted in fatality, is due to drowning and 76% of those individuals did not have a life jacket on."

KRIS 6 News also spoke with other local boaters who shared this important piece of advice for others.

"Number one way of staying safe is knowing your limitations and the weather," Corpus Christi fisherman Jared Smith said. "You should only go out when you feel safe. Don't go out if it feels to foggy or windy."

Members of the Coast Guard say if there's an issue or an emergency, to have a fully charged phone should you need to call 9-1-1.

If you have any more questions about boating safety, visit this website at USCG boating.org

