Buffalo Wild Wings GO opens third location in Corpus Christi today

Buffalo Wild Wings opened its third Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant in Corpus Christi today, located at 14202 Northwest Blvd. To celebrate the opening, the first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive a $20 gift card.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO emphasizes convenience and speed, allowing guests to order online, through the app, or in-store. The GO concept, which officially launched in 2020, features traditional and boneless wings, all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings signature sauces and dry rubs, hand-smashed burgers, new spicy chicken dippers, and other fan favorites.

"The GO model aligns perfectly with today's fast-paced lifestyles," Chris Punjwani said.

Punjwani is a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee.

"BWW GO has emerged as a powerful player in the delivery and takeout space, and our team is excited to serve and support the Corpus Christi community for years to come," Punjwani said.

The 1,800 square-foot restaurant employs 17 crew members and operates daily from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. The full address is Buffalo Wild Wings GO – 14202 Northwest Blvd, Suite A101, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.