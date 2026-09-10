CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An Annaville woman says she is afraid to get out of her car because of a loose dog in her neighborhood — and she has been calling Animal Care Services about it since June.

Betty Bachand says she believes the dog belongs to her neighbors, who she says leave it outside without a leash.

Annaville woman says loose dog has her afraid to get out of her car, calls ACS for months

"The other day it was right here and it was growling at me," Bachand said.

Bachand says the dog regularly appears in her driveway and has even chased her car.

"It's in my driveway when I leave for work in the morning. Sometimes it comes running after my car at night. I have to wait in the car till it runs away," Bachand said.

Despite reporting the dog repeatedly, she says the problem remains unresolved.

"I've been calling them since June, at least, sometimes three times a week, at least once a week since June," Bachand said.

Animal Care Services responded in an email stating two other residents reported the same loose dog in the area, but officers were either unable to find it or capture it because it was on private property.

Bachand says she is frustrated by that explanation.

"The dog catcher can't catch a dog. That doesn't make sense to me. And actually they offered to set a trap one time, but that never happened," Bachand said.

Beyond her own safety, Bachand says she is also concerned about the dog's welfare.

"I don't think they're responsible enough to take care of the dog if they have it outside in the heat. And even when I come home in the dark, it's still out there," Bachand said.

When asked what she would like the city to do, Bachand was direct.

"To take the dog away, actually," Bachand said.

Animal Care Services says they have been unable to identify the dog's owner, which means they cannot issue a fine for violating city ordinance. City ordinance requires animals to be properly restrained, and violations can result in a fine of up to $500.

Officials say if you see a loose or aggressive dog, do not try to catch it. Move to a safe location and report it through 311 or Animal Care Services.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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