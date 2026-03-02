Annaville firefighters battle commercial structure fire on Highway 44, one firefighter injured

A commercial structure fire early Sunday morning required mutual aid from multiple fire departments and left one firefighter injured.

Annaville Fire crews were initially dispatched to the 5600 block of Highway 44 for what was reported as a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy flames visible through the roof of a double-wide commercial structure.

Firefighters began their attack on the blaze, and a mutual aid request was made. Because of the distance to the nearest fire hydrant, a 1,800-foot, 5-inch line was required to maintain the water supply.

After a lengthy operation, crews brought the fire under control with assistance from Robstown Fire Department, NCESD 4, NCESD 3, and Agua Dulce VFD. No nearby structures were damaged, and the fire was contained to the property involved.

One firefighter suffered an injury during operations. He has since been discharged from care and is recovering at home.

