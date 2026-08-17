A new 'The Texan' store is coming to Refinery Row in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new store is coming to Refinery Row.

A billboard on northbound I-37 near Annaville announces The Texan is building a new location at the intersection of I-37 and Tuloso Road. The sign is posted between Corn Products Road and Suntide Road.

KRIS 6

The proposed store will sit near several major refineries in the area.

I reached out to The Texan corporate for more information but have not heard back. We will continue monitoring the intersection and provide updates when construction begins.

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