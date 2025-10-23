A community effort: Collection drive for unpaid federal workers gets outpouring support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A collection drive for federal workers at Corpus Christi International Airport continues as employees face financial hardship.

Just over 100 TSA and FAA workers at the airport have not been paid for three weeks. A collection table has been set up on the second floor of the airport for the community to donate what they can.

The collection area is open 24/7 and accepts food items, pet supplies, baby items, toiletries, and household items. Neighborhood news reporter Jeydah Jenkins stopped by on Thursday to get a look at the outpouring support.

Gloria Canales, a Robstown resident who donated to the drive, encouraged others in the community to help.

"Be generous. Okay? Blessing other people you get blessed yourself. That's why I do it. And I believe in God and he's in my heart," Canales said.

The collection table will remain at the airport until Friday, October 31st.

