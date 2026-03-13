New Bayview Cemetery changes spark conversation in Corpus Christi's Northside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Facebook post about changes at New Bayview Cemetery is sparking conversation across Corpus Christi's Northside.

The post was written by Houston native Kevin Palmer, who has lived in the Northside for about 15 years. Palmer says seeing how much the neighborhood has changed is what prompted him to make the post.

Cemetery changes stir debate in Corpus Christi's Northside

"All of these things that would've been great for the community that was here. But now, it's gonna be great for whatever community that's coming here that it'll be," Palmer said.

Palmer says after many residents lost homes over the years because of the refineries or projects like the new Harbor Bridge, new development now leaves some in the community skeptical. He also worries the history of Hillcrest could soon be forgotten.

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"They totally wiped out a community that in 10 years nobody will be talking about Hillcrest anymore it'll be called something else," Palmer said.

As I spoke with Palmer, longtime Hillcrest resident Marlon Chapman drove by. Chapman says while the cemetery improvements may be needed, he feels it's too late.

"It should've been done a long time ago. They didn't want to do it for us," Chapman said.

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Chapman says after years of feeling like the community was misled, he no longer trusts the city's intentions. With dozens of neighbors online feeling the same way, I called Robert Dodd with Parks and Recreation for comment.

"That's not our intention to erase Hillcrest or erase the Northside whatsoever. Our concern is to upgrade that area," Dodd said.

Dodd says when new park projects are finished, the city plans to include plaques and signs dedicated to members of the Northside community. But for many residents, the issue runs deeper.

"I guess to keep us happy. To keep us quiet," Chapman said.

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