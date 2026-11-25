CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating two incidents after gunfire was reported at a Northside motel and a person with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital moments later.

Several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots at the OYO Motel near Interstate 37 and Navigation Boulevard, according to police.

Officers searched the scene but did not find a victim. They did, however, locate one shell casing.

Moments later, officers were notified that a person suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at Spohn Shoreline.

Police have not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were immediately available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!