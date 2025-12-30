Northside mechanic warns cold weather can cause $6,000-$7,000 in car damage without proper preparation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Local mechanics say cold weather can take a toll on your car. I'll tell you what you can do now to help prevent big repairs.

On the Northside, local mechanics say even a short cold snap can lead to big problems for drivers who don't prepare.

"We get the cold front. It hits, and batteries go out, tire pressure goes low, if we do have a long freeze and people haven't prepared for that we do have those issues," Antonio Cortez, Owner of T & A Auto Shop, said.

Antonio Cortez is the owner of T & A Auto Shop. And while he says you don't see freezing temperatures every day in South Texas, he says it only takes one to cause damage.

"I've experienced one vehicle that we had with the freeze a few years back," Cortez said.

Cortez says one of the biggest risks comes when drivers don't check their cars regularly, which can lead to dead batteries and fluids that don't protect the engine.

And if that damage goes unchecked, the cost to fix it can be steep.

"Can start anywhere from $6,000 to $7,000 and can go up depending on the vehicle," Cortez said.

The biggest issue, Cortez tells me is engine failure.

To avoid that — he says drivers should check their coolant, windshield wiper fluid, battery, and tire pressure especially when temperatures drop.

He even checked my news unit to show me what to look for, after I was embarrassed to admit I don't know much about cars.

"The needle would indicate a certain freeze point here," he said.

Cortez says following these simple steps — like starting your car, driving it regularly, and keeping up with basic maintenance — can help drivers avoid costly repairs during cold weather.

Mechanics say small steps like remote starting your car can help on cold mornings, and help you save thousands in the long run.

