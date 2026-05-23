USS Lexington turns Hooks game day into a scavenger hunt at sea

Corpus Christi Hooks fans got a unique game day experience Saturday, May 23, as the USS Lexington hosted the Blue Ghost Fan Experience, giving fans the opportunity to explore the historic ship, meet players, and compete for prizes — including signed memorabilia, team swag, and game tickets.

Carla Bolton, a Lexington visitor, said the event was a great opportunity for her family.

"It's great. I think - he hasn't actually had the opportunity to come out and check the Lexington. And, so, it's a cool opportunity for him to see both the Lexington and also get to meet the Hooks," she said.

The Memorial Day weekend closes Sunday, May 24, with a 6:35 p.m. game. Fans receive a Hooks Mint Ice Cream Youth Jersey, presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy, followed by Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks.

Tickets are available at mlb.tickets.com. The Blue Ghosts Collection is available at hooks.milbstore.com.

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